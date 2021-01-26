Ticker
Turkey and Greece to hold Mediterranean security talks
By EUobserver
Greece and Turkey are to resume talks over competing maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean on Monday, according to Reuters. The talks were a "window of opportunity", but Ankara needed to "abandon this line of confrontation", EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell told the news agency, after Turkish warships and gas-drilling vessels routinely violated Greek and Cypriot-claimed waters, recently prompting targeted EU sanctions.