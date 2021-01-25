By EUobserver

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned AstraZeneca representatives on Monday that they must meet contractual obligations in vaccine delivery supplies, following news of delays. "She reminded Mr Soriot [AstraZeneca CEO] that the EU has invested significant amounts in the company upfront precisely to ensure production is ramped up even before the conditional market authorisation is delivered," a commission's spokesperson said. No legal action has been taken so far.