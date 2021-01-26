Ticker
EU urges global phase-out of coal
By EUobserver
EU ambassadors on Monday urged the global phase-out of coal in energy production, discouraging further investment into fossil-fuel-based infrastructure in third countries "unless they are fully consistent with an ambitious climate neutrality pathway". The European Council also called on all nations to enhance their climate ambitions for the next decade, as part of their commitments under the Paris Agreement and ahead of the next UN climate summit in November.