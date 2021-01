By EUobserver

Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto will travel to Ethiopia in February as an EU "envoy" to try to broker peace in a civil war, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Monday. His trip comes amid "credible reports" of "extrajudicial executions of civilians" and looting of hospitals, including by forces from neighbouring Eritrea, Human Rights Watch, an NGO, said the same day, while calling for a UN-led inquiry.