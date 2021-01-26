Ticker
EU: AstraZeneca explanation not 'satisfactory'
By EUobserver
EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Monday that AstraZeneca's explanations over its decision to delay Covid-19 vaccines supplies to the EU have not been "satisfactory" so far. "We want clarity on transactions and full transparency concerning the export of vaccines from the EU," she said, adding that future manufacturers of vaccines will have to provide early notification whenever they want to export vaccines to third countries.