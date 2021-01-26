Tuesday

26th Jan 2021

Ticker

EU: AstraZeneca explanation not 'satisfactory'

By

EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Monday that AstraZeneca's explanations over its decision to delay Covid-19 vaccines supplies to the EU have not been "satisfactory" so far. "We want clarity on transactions and full transparency concerning the export of vaccines from the EU," she said, adding that future manufacturers of vaccines will have to provide early notification whenever they want to export vaccines to third countries.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Rift widens on 'returns' deadline in EU migration pact

Negotiations on the European Commission's asylum and migration pact among EU states continues. But a rift is widening on the eight-month deadline for capitals to sponsor returns of failed asylum seekers.

Coronavirus

EU adds new 'dark red' zone to travel-restrictions map

The European Commission has proposed additional measures to limit non-essential travel within and to the European Union - amid fears over more transmissible mutations triggering a new surge in cases across the bloc.

Opinion

Migrants in Bosnia: a disaster foretold on EU doorstep

Ultimately, the European Pact on Migration and Asylum, only unveiled in September, risks reinforcing bottlenecks and misery at the borders, should be thoroughly amended before final agreement.

Navalny protests sharpen EU sanctions talks

Street violence in Russia redoubled calls for new sanctions when foreign ministers meet on Monday, after eight EU states earlier proposed asset-freezes and visa-bans.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Borrell to meet Lavrov, while Navalny behind bars
  2. Too few central and eastern Europeans at top of EU
  3. Rift widens on 'returns' deadline in EU migration pact
  4. EU adds new 'dark red' zone to travel-restrictions map
  5. Migrants in Bosnia: a disaster foretold on EU doorstep
  6. Navalny protests sharpen EU sanctions talks
  7. Why Russia politics threaten European security
  8. MEPs call for workers to have 'right to disconnect'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us