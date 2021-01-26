Ticker
EU upset by UK's 'unfriendly' treatment of ambassador
By EUobserver
"It's not a friendly signal - the first one that the United Kingdom has sent to us immediately after leaving the European Union. If things continue like this there are no good prospects," EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said Monday, after the UK denied full diplomatic privileges to the EU's ambassador in London. The step was "unacceptable" because the EU had full recognition in 143 countries worldwide, Borrell said.