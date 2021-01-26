Ticker
EU to treat UK traders like those in New York
By EUobserver
An EU forum for discussing UK financial services will mirror one the bloc used already for relations with Wall Street in New York, EU financial affairs commissioner Mairead McGuinness told MEPs Monday, Reuters reports. "What we envisage for this framework is similar to what we have with the United States, a voluntary structure to compare regulatory initiatives," she said, after billions of euros in trading moved to Europe over Brexit.