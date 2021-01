By EUobserver

Estonia's new government has been sworn in with the first female prime minister since its independence in 1991, the Guardian reports. The centre-right Reform party, chaired by Kaja Kallas, and the left-leaning Centre party, Estonia's two biggest political parties, secured a deal on Sunday. The 15-member cabinet of Kallas, a 43-year-old lawyer and a former MEP, was approved by parliament, after being appointed by president Kersti Kaljulaid.