By EUobserver

The Norwegian data protection authority (DPA) said on Tuesday that it will fine the dating app Grindr nearly €10m for breaching the EU's data protection law (GDPR) over the exploitation of consumers' data by online advertising companies. This follows a complaint by the Norwegian consumer group Forbrukerrådet in January 2020. The European Consumer Organisation has urged all DPAs to ensure Grindr's practices comply with the GDPR in all countries.