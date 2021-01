By EUobserver

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggled with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls. Almost 1.3% of the world's population has now been infected with Covid-19, and more than 2.1 million people have died. One person has been infected every 7.7 seconds, on average, since the start of the year. Around 668,250 cases have been reported each day.