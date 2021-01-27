Wednesday

27th Jan 2021

MEPs want 2030 targets to reduce consumption footprint

The European Parliament environment committee on Wednesday called on the EU Commission to set binding targets for 2030 "to significantly reduce the EU material and consumption footprints" as part of their Circular Economy Action Plan. The report, to be voted in the next plenary, urges tackling plastic pollution, including micro-plastics, and the implementation of eco-design requirements. Up to 80 percent of products' environmental impact is determined at the design phase.

