Ticker
EU animal-export trade under harsh spotlight
By EUobserver
EU industry was responsible for almost 80 percent of the world's cross-border movements of 1.8bn live animals in 2019, according to UN statistics cited by The Guardian. EU subsidies promoted exports of European sheep to North Africa, despite there being local alternatives, NGO Animals International noted. Danish exports of three-month old piglets, on eight-hour train journeys, caused heat-stress, suffocation, and dehydration, the Animal Protection Denmark NGO also said.