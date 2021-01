By EUobserver

Boeing 737 Max planes were again permitted to fly, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) in Cologne, Germany, said Wednesday, lifting a 22-month ban after two air crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018. "We have every confidence that the aircraft is safe," Easa director Patrick Ky said. Ed Pierson, a leading US expert on Boeing, testified to Congress two days ago that US and EU re-certification was premature.