By EUobserver

US operatives recently recovered a Russian 'Pantsir S-1' anti-aircraft rocket system from Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar and flew it intact to Germany to collect intelligence, British newspaper The Times reported Wednesday. Russia had sold it to the Emirates, who gave it to Haftar. The US went after it amid fears of a repeat of MH17 in 2014, when a rogue Russian system shot down a passenger flight over Ukraine.