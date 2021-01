By EUobserver

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told the 'virtual Davos' event Wednesday that: "Of course, Western Europe and Russia should be together." They should "get rid of the phobias of the past", he added. "We're ready for it, we want it," he said, amid potential, new EU sanctions over his jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The EU also imposed economic sanctions over Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which he did not mention.