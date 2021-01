By EUobserver

The EU has postponed a protocol meeting between the UK's new envoy to the EU institutions, Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, and the office of EU Council president Charles Michel in a tit-for-tat dispute, The Guardian reports. The meeting, due Thursday, was put off because London has refused to grant full diplomatic privileges to the EU ambassador, João Vale de Almeida, on grounds he did not represent a normal nation state.