By EUobserver

A judge in Frankfurt, Germany, has jailed for life the murderer of a pro-migrant politician. Stephan Ernst had admitted to shooting Walter Lübcke, a 65-year old centre-right governor, in his garden in 2019 in what was Germany's first post-World War 2 assassination by the far right. Ernst, who acted with an accomplice, was a political extremist motivated by "racism and xenophobia", the German court said on Thursday.