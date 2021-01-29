Ticker
UK disputes German doubt on Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine
By EUobserver
"The evidence that they [manufacturers] have supplied is that they think that it is effective across all age groups. It provides a good immune response across all age groups, so I don't agree [with Germany]," UK prime minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, referring to the Oxford-Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine. Britain has bought millions of doses, but Germany has said there was insufficient evidence to show it worked for over-65s.