By EUobserver

Germany is planning a near-total ban on travellers from Britain, Portugal, Brazil, and South Africa as European governments increasingly move to bar entry from countries where more contagious Covid-19 variants are rampant, The Guardian writes. Berlin's initiative comes as EU interior ministers met to discuss a more coordinated approach to travel restrictions. Last week, Belgium barred all non-essential travel by land, sea, and air into and out of the country.