Ticker
Hungary approves Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, first in EU
By EUobserver
Hungary's drug regulator has approved China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, surgeon general Cecilia Müller said on Friday, the first EU country to do so. Hungary has already approved Russia's vaccine. The government on Thursday announced that it would grant emergency use approval to any shot already administered to at least a million people anywhere in the world, Reuters reported. Prime minister Viktor Orban said he would personally choose the Chinese vaccine.