By EUobserver

Belgian police arrested more than 200 people at an anti-lockdown protest near Brussels' 'Midi' train station on Sunday. Sizeable demonstrations also took place in Budapest and in Vienna, where they were organised by Austria's far-right FPÖ party and included neo-Nazi militants. More peaceful civic disobedience initiatives, such as a mass coffee-drinking event, also took place in the Netherlands amid a heavy police presence following three days of anti-lockdown riots there.