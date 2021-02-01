Ticker
Italy: Renzi wants Draghi to be next prime minister
By EUobserver
Matteo Renzi, who triggered Italy's political crisis this month by pulling his Italia Viva party out of the ruling coalition, would like to see former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi become prime minister, a party source said on Sunday, Reuters writes. The former coalition allies are holding talks to try and overcome their differences and revive their government, which formally collapsed last week when prime minister Giuseppe Conte resigned.