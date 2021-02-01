Ticker
UK to security-screen Chinese academics
By EUobserver
British diplomats are to carry out security vetting of Chinese academics who wanted to do research in the UK in "sensitive" subjects, such as artificial intelligence, chemistry, physics, maths, computer science, and engineering, The Times reports. The foreign office warned British universities of the move amid fears of intellectual property theft and "national security" concerns. The warning comes after security concerns aired by EU institutions over Chinese students last year.