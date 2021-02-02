Ticker
EU agency unveils Covid-19 vaccine tracker
By EUobserver
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) launched on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine tracker, a nearly-live dashboard that provides the latest data reported about vaccination programs in member states. "Vaccination campaigns are not to be viewed merely as a race for the largest numbers at the quickest speed," said ECDC director Andrea Ammon, adding that inoculation programmes will need to be "flexible and adaptable".