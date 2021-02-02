By EUobserver

Russian prosecutors have said they will seek a three-and-a-half-year jail term for opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a court hearing due Tuesday, despite EU and US appeals to free him. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said pro-Navalny protesters were "hooligans and provocateurs", after Russia detained 5,300 people at last weekend's demonstrations. Meanwhile, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell is keen to visit Navalny when he goes to Moscow on Friday.