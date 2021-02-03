By EUobserver

"We must not make any compromises on this. To say 'best efforts,' that's cheap ... they [China] should sign and ratify the labour conventions," former European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said at a videoconference organised by the German region of Baden-Württemberg Monday. Juncker spoke after the EU signed an investment pact with Beijing without obliging it to halt the kind of work forced by China on its Uighur Muslim minority.