2nd Feb 2021

Former top EU official attacks China treaty

"We must not make any compromises on this. To say 'best efforts,' that's cheap ... they [China] should sign and ratify the labour conventions," former European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said at a videoconference organised by the German region of Baden-Württemberg Monday. Juncker spoke after the EU signed an investment pact with Beijing without obliging it to halt the kind of work forced by China on its Uighur Muslim minority.

Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis risks getting worse, warns UN

UN high commissioner for refugees Flippo Grandi says immediate access for humanitarian relief is needed in areas torn apart by the war in Ethiopia. He is appealing for an extra $117m of international funds to help refugees throughout the country.

Commission blames Irish border cock-up on trade chief

The EU Commission caused uproar in Ireland and the UK when - in a rush to agree on a new regulation to control vaccine exports from the EU - the bloc's executive triggered a clause in the Brexit divorce deal.

EU gets vaccines boost amid fears over uneven global supply

Pharmaceutical companies will increase their supply to member states with millions of additional doses, after a heated dispute over delayed deliveries. Meanwhile, the bloc's new control mechanism on vaccine exports faces global criticism amid fears of 'vaccine nationalism'.

Adriatic Sea 'risks turning into a water desert'

The Adriatic Sea risks turning into a water desert, experts warn. Overfishing, bottom trawling, pollution, and climate change are seriously threatening the biodiversity of the Adriatic.

Will Portugal fix EU's defence and security policy?

The difficulty of getting enough support for a mission even in extreme crisis situations was demonstrated by the six rounds of negotiations it took to raise 700 troops for the EU operation in the Central African Republic in spring 2014.

