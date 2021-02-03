By EUobserver

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell "can ... sort of choreograph the actions" of Tehran and Washington in brokering new talks on a nuclear non-proliferation deal. "There can be a mechanism to basically either synchronise it or coordinate what can be done," Zarif told CNN Monday. The EU brokered the existing accord in 2015, but the former US administration abandoned it 2018.