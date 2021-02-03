By EUobserver

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic coronavirus, interim trial results have suggested, the Guardian writes. The preliminary findings are based on analysis of data from more than 20,000, mostly white, adults, published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet. This is the fourth vaccine — after from those made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford — for which phase-three trial data has been published.