Wednesday

3rd Feb 2021

Ticker

Sputnik V vaccine has '91.6% efficacy', trials suggest

By

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic coronavirus, interim trial results have suggested, the Guardian writes. The preliminary findings are based on analysis of data from more than 20,000, mostly white, adults, published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet. This is the fourth vaccine — after from those made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford — for which phase-three trial data has been published.

Safety fears suspend work for EU staff at Northern Irish ports

The issue will be discussed on Wednesday at a video conference between EU Commission vice president Maroš Šefcovic, British cabinet minister Michael Gove, Northern Ireland's first minister Arlene Foster, and deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill.

Coronavirus

EU admits redaction error in AstraZeneca contract

The European Commission published a redacted version of the AstraZeneca contract - only for large parts to be uncovered by using the bookmark tool in Adobe Acrobat's Reader. "It was certainly not our intention for this to happen," it said.

Opinion

Here's what Borrell must say and do in Moscow

The Moscow visit of Borrell and efforts to test the ground for selective engagement seems ill-placed and timed. But the trip might at least have some value if approached wisely and turned into a clear manifestation of the EU's position.

News in Brief

  1. Ex-ECB chief Draghi asked to form Italian government
  2. Turkey says two-state deal is only solution for Cyprus
  3. EU electric car-dream needs massive investment
  4. Court papers show how Iranian diplomat spied in EU
  6. Iran keen for EU's Borrell to broker US nuclear talks
  7. Former top EU official attacks China treaty
  8. EU vaccine restrictions to impact Japan's supply

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Navalny jail shows grim reality of Russia-EU diplomacy
  2. Safety fears suspend work for EU staff at Northern Irish ports
  3. EU admits redaction error in AstraZeneca contract
  4. Extremism in Bundestag poses test of German constitution
  5. Here's what Borrell must say and do in Moscow
  6. EU urges Kosovo to rethink Jerusalem move
  7. Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis risks getting worse, warns UN
  8. Commission blames Irish border cock-up on trade chief

