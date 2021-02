By EUobserver

The EU will need to invest €80bn in electric car charging points by 2030 if it is to meet its climate change-related automotive targets, according to power industry firm Eurelectric and auditing company Ernst & Young. The EU had about 615,000 electric cars at the end of 2019, but fewer than 250,000 public charging points. There would need to be 3m such points in future, the firms' report said.