By EUobserver

Reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus in line with the long-established formula of federation is off the table in any future peace talks and any deal should be negotiated between two equal sovereign states, Turkey's foreign minister said Tuesday, Ekathimerini writes. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's remarks after talks with Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar could further complicate a meeting that UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres intended to convene next month.