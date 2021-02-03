By EUobserver

Italian president Sergio Mattarella is to ask former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a new ruling coalition Wednesday. The move comes after a previous one fell apart over infighting between a minor party and ex-PM Giuseppe Conte, who stepped down. Mattarella appealed to "all the political forces in parliament to give their confidence to a high-profile government able to deal promptly with the serious emergencies" Italy faced.