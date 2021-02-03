By EUobserver

The European Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday that Hungary "manifestly failed" to adopt timely measures to tackle pollution as required by the timeframe set out in the EU law on clean air. From 2005 to 2017, the daily limit value for particulate matter PM10 was "very regularly exceeded" in the Budapest, Sajó and Pécs regions. PM10 derives from various emission sources like road transport, industrial processes or agriculture.