Thursday

4th Feb 2021

Ticker

British firm helped fraudster try to buy EU passport

By

British firm Henley & Partners helped a notorious Malaysian fraudster, Jho Low, to try to buy an EU passport via Cyprus in 2015, according to an investigation by the OCCRP, a journalists' consortium. Invoices showed Henley & Partners was paid €710,000 for help, though the firm denied wrongdoing. Henley & Partners also helps run Malta's EU-passport sales scheme. Cyprus suspended its 'golden passport' programme last October after corruption allegations.

Opinion

An 'aide-mémoire' for the Moscow visit

Giving up the Nord Stream 2 project now would be the right message, demonstrating that EU member states are united in condemning violations of international laws and human rights by the Kremlin, writes the Polish permanent representative to the EU.

Podcast

When Conservatives endanger democracy

In this episode Daniel Ziblatt discusses the dilemmas facing Europe's modern-day conservative parties - including the German Christian Democratic Union and the European People's Party.

