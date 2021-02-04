Ticker
British firm helped fraudster try to buy EU passport
By EUobserver
British firm Henley & Partners helped a notorious Malaysian fraudster, Jho Low, to try to buy an EU passport via Cyprus in 2015, according to an investigation by the OCCRP, a journalists' consortium. Invoices showed Henley & Partners was paid €710,000 for help, though the firm denied wrongdoing. Henley & Partners also helps run Malta's EU-passport sales scheme. Cyprus suspended its 'golden passport' programme last October after corruption allegations.