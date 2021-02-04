By EUobserver

The European Commission tasked on Wednesday the EU agency for cybersecurity, ENISA, with creating an EU-wide certification scheme for 5G networks. This should help businesses to trade across borders and customers to understand technical vulnerabilities of the networks. Currently, there are several security certification schemes for IT products. "Security is at the core of 5G technology roll-out," said EU commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton.