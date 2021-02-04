By EUobserver

The European Commission has asked Austria to clarify plans for a minimum airfare of €40, designed to curb CO2 emission from cheap short-haul flights, amid concern it violated a 2008 European law which guaranteed "pricing freedom" in the aviation sector. The EU supported "greening of aviation", but this had to be "compatible with the internal market rules", a spokesman told Reuters. Austria's ruling coalition first proposed the move last June.