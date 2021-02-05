Ticker
MEPs demand carbon 'border tax' by 2023
By EUobserver
MEPs on the environment committee on Thursday adopted a report calling on the EU to impose carbon costs on imports of electricity and polluting industrial goods by 2023, Reuters reported. The report said that emissions-based "carbon border-adjustment mechanism" should eventually apply to all products sold into the EU which are currently covered by the bloc's own carbon market. The EU Commission's proposal on carbon border policy is expected in June.