By EUobserver

The EU foreign service "cannot actively recommend" if its diplomats and their families at the EU's embassy in Moscow should get Russia's coronavirus vaccine, leaving it to their "individual" choice, according to an email from a senior diplomat to staff on 3 February seen by the RFE/RL news agency. Russian officials were offering the 'Sputnik V' vaccine "like crazy, at every occasion, every meeting" a source in Moscow also said.