Ticker
Navalny's team say no more protests until spring
By EUobserver
Alexei Navalny's supporters will stop staging protests demanding his release until at least this spring, a key aide of the imprisoned Kremlin critic said Thursday, the Moscow Times reports. Leonid Volkov, head of Navalny's regional network of campaign-style offices, cited the forceful police crackdowns and concerns more arrests would hamper the organisation's plans to campaign ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for September.