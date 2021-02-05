Ticker
Russia expels three EU diplomats, as Borrell and Lavrov chat
By EUobserver
Russia has expelled three European diplomats, from Germany, Poland, and Sweden, on grounds they attended "illegal" rallies in support of jailed opposition hero Alexei Navalny, EU sources said. Russia did it during a press conference between EU top diplomat Josep Borrell and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday, one source told EUobserver. Lavrov also roasted Borrell over imputed EU human rights abuses at the press briefing.