By EUobserver

Russia has expelled three European diplomats, from Germany, Poland, and Sweden, on grounds they attended illegal rallies in support of jailed opposition hero Alexei Navalny, EU sources said. They did it during a press conference between EU top diplomat Josep Borrell and the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday, one source told EUobserver. Lavrov also roasted Borrell over alleged EU human rights abuses at the press briefing.