Saturday

6th Feb 2021

Ticker

Merkel: EU expulsions show Russia 'far from rule of law'

By

Russia's expulsion of three EU diplomats on Friday showed that Moscow was "quite far from the rule of law", German chancellor Angela Merkel said. Russia ejected diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden on grounds they had attended opposition protests. But that was "unjustified", Merkel said, as it was normal practice for diplomats to observe opposition rallies. French president Emmanuel Macron echoed Merkel's reaction in their joint, online press briefing.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Russia humiliates Borrell in Moscow

Russia expelled European diplomats and harangued the EU on human rights, while Borrell went off-script on Cuba in Moscow on Friday.

EU parliament snubs anti-corruption researchers

Transparency International carried out three separate studies on integrity, of the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the Council (representing member states). The European Parliament refused to cooperate.

Coronavirus

EU regions voice concern at local 'vaccination divide'

Local and regional authorities have voiced concerns at EU-level about the differences in speed of the vaccine rollout, calling for a European dashboard that monitors vaccines' availability and distribution at sub-national level.

Opinion

Covid-19 - why didn't Europe's tracing apps work?

To overcome fragmentation, the European Commission launched an interoperability gateway service, linking national apps across the EU. Unfortunately, only 11 of 27 member states have registered with the service.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel: EU expulsions show Russia 'far from rule of law'
  2. Russia expels three EU diplomats, as Borrell and Lavrov chat
  3. Navalny's team say no more protests until spring
  4. Huge numbers in France and Germany reject vaccine
  5. UK minister: Vaccine makers facing 4,000 variants
  6. Russia trolls EU top diplomat with new Navalny trial
  7. Report: EU vaccine roll-out was 'shit', German minister said
  8. EU diplomats allowed to use Russia's 'Sputnik V' vaccine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Russia humiliates Borrell in Moscow
  2. Biden tells Western allies: 'America's back'
  3. EU parliament snubs anti-corruption researchers
  4. EU regions voice concern at local 'vaccination divide'
  5. Home lockdown share-trading spooks EU regulator
  6. Covid-19 - why didn't Europe's tracing apps work?
  7. UK presses EU to rewrite Northern Ireland customs rules
  8. Italy's Renzi got what he wanted. But at what price?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us