By EUobserver

EU borders agency Frontex has given shady security firms sweeping access to officials, the Corporate Europe Observatory, a Brussels-based NGO has said. Some 91 out of the 125 lobbyists, or 72 percent, Frontex met in 2018 and 2019 had not subscribed to the EU's voluntary transparency register. Frontex' "vision of border control based on more and more firearms and biometric surveillance has major human rights implications," the NGO said.