By EUobserver

Export volumes going through British ports to the EU fell by a massive 68 percent in January 2021 compared to January 2020, mostly due to Brexit-linked red tape, Richard Burnett, the head of the UK's Road Haulage Association, has said in a letter to British cabinet minister Michael Gove seen by The Guardian newspaper. The British Ports Association said the 68 percent figure sounded "broadly in line" with its data.