By EUobserver

European charity SOS Méditerranée has said Italy gave it permission to disembark 422 migrants in the Sicilian port of Syracuse Sunday. Its boat, the Ocean Viking, rescued them off the coast of Libya over the past week. Some of the people came from the Ivory Coast, Mali, and Sudan, German news agency DPA reported. Two had to be airlifted to Malta for health reasons and eight tested positive for coronavirus.