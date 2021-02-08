Monday

Greek island residents protest against new migrant camp

Residents of the eastern Greek island of Chios continued, on Saturday, to protest plans for the creation of a new closed migrant camp, with a motorcade stretching more than 2 kilometres, Ekathimerini writes. The new centre, according to Greek migration minister Notis Mitarakis, will replace an existing overcrowded structure. With some asylum-seekers being transferred to the mainland, the new closed facility will be smaller, with a capacity of 1,500 people.

