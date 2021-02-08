By EUobserver

The Russian LGBT Network, an NGO, has cried out for international support for two gay men - Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isayev - saying their lives were in "mortal danger", the BBC reports. The appeal came after Russian police forcibly returned them to Russia's semi-autonomous Chechnya province last week. The men were previously tortured by Chechnya's homophonic regime on grounds of sedition, amid dozens of similar cases of LGBTI persecution.