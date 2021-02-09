Ticker
International court to probe alleged Israeli crimes
By EUobserver
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has ruled it has jurisdiction over alleged war crimes committed in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem, Gaza, and West Bank. The ruling, on Friday, paved the way for an investigation into a 2014 Gaza war, more recent Israeli shootings of Palestinian protesters, and settlement expansion. Israel rejected the ICC move, saying it opened up hundreds of its officials to potential prosecution.