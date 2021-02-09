Ticker
AstraZenca only '10-percent effective' against variant
By EUobserver
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine offers only 10 percent protection against the Covid variant first seen in South Africa, researchers have suggested, The Guardian writes. Scientists said it showed very little protection against mild to moderate infection, though they expressed hope that it would still offer significant protection against more serious infection. The results came as tests on the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine found it may still provide substantial protection against the variant.